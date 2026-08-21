After Ather's gain, Hero's electric CV bet begins to scale

After a six-fold jump in the value of its investment in Ather Energy over the past decade, the country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is seeing its latest electric commercial vehicle bet, Euler Motors, scale rapidly, with the electric commercial vehicle maker doubling sales and revenue while adding manufacturing capacity since the company's entry on its cap table.
Euler's founder Saurav Kumar told Mint that the legacy two-wheeler maker has supported the company in scaling its network and provided inputs as sales have accelerated over the past six months. Hero chairman Pawan Munjal inaugurated a new production line for electric four-wheeler commercial vehicles at Euler Motors factory in Palwal, Haryana, on Thursday.