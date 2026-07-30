Patanjali Insurance? Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev ventures into new turf with Magma General Insurance acquisition

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved Patanjali Ayurved and the Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group's acquisition of Magma General Insurance. According to the deal, Patanjali Ayurved will acquire a 73.56 per cent stake in Magma General Insurance, while the DS Group will own 24.5 per cent.

Patanjali to acquire Magma General Insurance

The acquisition, valued at nearly ₹4,500 crore, will see Patanjali become the promoter of Magma General Insurance, which was founded in 2009 as a joint venture between Magma Fincorp Limited, Celica Developers, Jaguar Advisory Services, and Germany’s HDI Global SE.

In February 2021, Magma Fincorp was acquired by the Poonawalla group, making the Adar Poonawalla-led conglomerate its promoters.

Magma General Insurance has operations across multiple general insurance segments, including motor, health, property and commercial insurance.

The insurer reported gross written premiums of ₹3,615.48 crore in FY26, up from ₹3,334.4 crore in the previous financial year.

According to Crisil Ratings, Magma General Insurance had a reported net worth of ₹1,234 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Patanjali - from Ayurveda to insurance Patanjali, which was founded by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in Haridwar in 2006 as a small pharmacy unit producing herbal medicines, has had an unprecedented journey so far.

Though Ramdev remains the face and de-facto brand ambassador, Acharya Balkrishna owns around 95 % of Patanjali Ayurved, which is not a listed company.

After tasting success in Ayurveda, Patanjali ventured into FMCG, under the same brand in 2015 with products ranging from cow ghee to kitchen staples including atta, pulses and food grains. The company also offers a wide range of snacks including noodles, biscuits and namkeen.

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On the personal care front, Patanjali offers herbal toothpastes, herbal hair oils, shampoos, face washes, and herbal soaps.