After Better.com, this company sacks 800 employees over Zoom

Politician called out the move, terming it ‘disgusting’ and ‘appalling’.
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg had fired 900 of his employees over a Zoom call in December 2021. it was moment in infamy, which will go down in history as as inciting a nasty and negative trend for employees.
The British company had received 10 million pounds from the UK government in furlough cash during the Covid-19 lockdown to make payments t 1,100 employees. The company mentioned to their employees that they had lost 200 million pounds in the pervious two years and now the company is facing the risk of reimbursing the entire furlough payout in light of mismanagement of funds.
“I am Sorry to inform you that this means your employment is terminated with immediate effect on the grounds of redundancy," Daily Mail quoted the P&O chief during his Zoom call.
British MP Karl Turner said," All of that money should be clawed back. Any money that the British taxpayer provided to that business should be taken back from them and the government should be asking the company to get round the table with the unions and negotiate some sort of deal."
Better.com incident repeated
This incident reminded everyone of those 900 employees of Better.com who were sacked over a Zoom call by the CEO Vishal Garg. The incident earned the company and the CEO global criticism and reproach.
Better.com also lost a number of business deals and was forced to let go of 50% of their employees owing to the backlash.
P&O Ferries is slated to face a similar future, however, this time from the British government too.
