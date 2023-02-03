After Birlas commit to invest, Centre agrees to take equity in Vodafone Idea
- The loss-making telco has been struggling to raise ₹20,000 crore funds via debt and equity since 2021
The Union government on Friday directed Vodafone Idea Ltd to issue equity shares against interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and spectrum dues totalling ₹16,133 crore that India’s No.3 telco owes it.
