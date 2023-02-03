After Birlas commit to invest, Centre agrees to take equity in Vodafone Idea

In a stock exchange filing, Vodafone Idea said, “Ministry of communications, government of India has, in line with the reforms and support package for telecom sector communicated earlier and the conversion option exercised by the company as provided for therein, passed an order today i.e. 3 February, 2023 under section 62(4) of the Companies Act, 2013, directing the company to convert the NPV of the interest related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues into equity shares to be issued to the government of India." The government has directed that 16.13 billion shares of a face value of ₹10 each be issued to it, and the company will take “all necessary actions forthwith" for the issue, Vodafone Idea added.

