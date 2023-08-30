comScore
After Byju's business head, now WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi quits company
Top level exits at BYJU's continued this week WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi reportedly submitting her resignation on Wednesday. The development comes mere hours after Byju's Chief Business Officer Prathyusha Agarwal and two other senior executives resigned from the struggling ed-tech startup.

According to a Moneycontrol report, Tripathi had been on maternity leave since May this year and had now opted to move on. Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that BYJU's was yet to formally accept her resignation and was currently attempting to persuade her to stay. 

More to come…

Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 03:47 PM IST
