Byju's has recently addressed the concerns of its employees in a town hall meeting amid the ongoing crisis. The town hall meeting, presided over by the co-founder and CEO of Byju's Byju Raveendran , was aimed to instill confidence in employees during this challenging period in the organization.

After the event, Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath took to Instagram and shared positive messages from employees. Moneycontrol reported that the employees reached out to Divya Gokulnath after the meeting that took place about the recent happenings at the company.

‘Outpouring of love’, Gokulnath termed the messages on the social media site. In the messages, one employee wrote, “We didn’t come this far to just come thus far."

“Hey Divya, when the going gets tough, the tough gets going – this is exactly how I felt post the town hall. Addressing all issues with so much clarity has helped clear the air across…yes, we have challenges, but we will all stick together to address and overcome each one of them. We have not come this far, just to come this far," a second employee said.

Another employee expressed his happiness that the company's CEO has directly addressed their concerns and clarified all doubts. In messages, he said that Byju's will eventually defeat all the current challenges, Moneycontrol reported.

At a town hall meeting organized by the Bengaluru-based firm, Raveendran reassured the employees that the company had amicably ended its associations with Deloitte as well as its board members, and was working diligently to resolve the bondholder issue at the earliest.

While he did not say anything about the layoffs, or the delays in remitting provident fund amounts and realigning certain loss-making businesses within the group during the town hall, in an email addressed to all employees on Thursday evening he said: “My heart goes out to each and every team member who is facing the difficult reality of downsizing, a decision that was made as a last resort and with a heavy heart."

The company “will grow more sustainably going forward", he added.