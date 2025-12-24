After cancellations & delays for days, IndiGo says fully prepared to cater to holiday season demand

IndiGo, the largest airline in the country, on Wednesday asserted its total readiness to manage the high travel demand of the upcoming holiday season, following a period of significant operational challenges earlier this month.

The carrier has implemented a 10 percent reduction in its winter flight schedule, a strategic move made in compliance with a mandate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation intended to stabilize the network after the recent disruptions.

"IndiGo, after having fully stabilised its operations since 09 December 2025, has been steadily adding capacity, within government guidelines. We have been consistently operating 2,100- 2,200 flights and carrying over 1 million customers every 3 days," IndiGo said in a statement.

As weather forecasts predict an increasingly severe winter ahead, the airline emphasized its steadfast commitment to maintaining service reliability and taking every necessary step to minimize potential travel delays for its passengers.