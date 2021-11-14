After CEO, Myntra’s CMO and CFO call it quits

Myntra parent’s Flipkart’s group CFO Sriram Venkatraman will be filling in and will act as the Myntra’s interim CFO, Nagaram said in an internal memo. “At this juncture, where Myntra is ready to make new strides, the Group CFO, Sriram Venkatraman, will be key advisor to the leadership team as interim CFO for the next few months. This decision comes at a time when Ramesh Bafna, CFO, Myntra, who has been with the Flipkart Group for the last seven years, has decided to pursue career opportunities outside the company. Ramesh has contributed immensely during his stint at Myntra, strengthening the finance function," said Nagaram. He added that Narayanan will be pursuing opportunities in the edtech space.

