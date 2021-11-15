After CFO and COO, Ola General Counsel Sandeep Chowdhury quits

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ride-hailing app Ola's General Counsel Sandeep Chowdhury has resigned after a nine-month stint with the company, according to sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ride-hailing app Ola's General Counsel Sandeep Chowdhury has resigned after a nine-month stint with the company, according to sources.

The development comes close on the heels of Ola's Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal also leaving the company. These exits come ahead of Ola's plans to go in for an initial public offering (IPO). {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The development comes close on the heels of Ola's Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal also leaving the company. These exits come ahead of Ola's plans to go in for an initial public offering (IPO). Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Chowdhury, who had joined Ola from Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, has quit after a nine-month stint at Ola, according to sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola did not respond to emailed queries seeking response on Chowdhury's resignation and the spate of senior-level exits being seen at the company.

As per Chowdhury's LinkedIn profile, he has also worked with companies including UPL, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, Baxter India and Bharti Walmart.

In October, Ola had also restructured the organisation and expanded roles for some of its top leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vinay Bhopatkar, the CEO of Ola Delivery business, was given additional responsibilities of the driver and supply ecosystem of the mobility business. Ola Chief Marketing Officer Anshul Khandelwal was given additional responsibility to drive revenue as well.

The company, however, has not officially commented on the timeline yet. PTI SR ANZ HRS hrs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.