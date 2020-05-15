After covid-19 disruption, Biocon Biologics sees recovery in Q1, growth in July

NEW DELHI: Biocon Biologics India Ltd expects its earnings to recover in April-June after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted its global operations in the previous quarter, pharmaceutical major Biocon Ltd subsidiary’s chief executive officer (CEO), Christiane Hamachar, told Mint in an interview.

“Based on the sales trajectory of the past seven quarters, we see Q4 FY20 (January-March) as a one-time dip, we have reported a very strong annual growth of 29% and we remain on track for $1 billion by the end of fiscal year 2022. While Q4 was a one-off, we expect recovery in Q1 (April-June) and then back to growth from Q2 (July-September)," Hamachar said.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-led Biocon consolidated net profit slumped 42% to ₹123 crore in January-March (Q4) as the company’s flagship operations of biologics and branded formulations business were hit by the covid-19 disruption.

Revenue from the biologics segment, under the subsidiary Biocon Biologics, was down by a fifth at ₹357 crore due to operational challenges related to covid-19 and less-than-expected contribution from its partners, the firm said in an exchange filing late Thursday.

During the quarter, the covid-19 pandemic disrupted the company’s global distribution network, with manufacturing facilities affected in India to a certain extent.

Biocon Biologics chief financial officer (CFO) Chinappa MB said as per the commentary that he has heard in the healthcare sector globally, hospital visits are down around 50-75%, which in turn has reflected in weak earnings for most pharmaceutical companies during the quarter ended March.

“Oncology, in which we function, has seen the least impact (from the pandemic), but in general, it has slowed the whole system down," Chinnappa said.

For Biocon, there was a stagnation of sales in the US during the quarter, Chinnappa said, which reflected in the contribution of its partner Mylan to the company’s earnings. The US is the worst hit by the pandemic, with 1.4 million cases and nearly 86,000 deaths.

However, both Hamachar and Chinnappa expressed confidence that the January-March quarter was a one-off, and that over the long term, the partnership with Mylan for development and marketing of biosimilars will help Biocon Biologics to achieve its sales target of $1 billion by 2021-22.

Since the disruption from the lockdown in March, which hit the company’s sales across markets in India and abroad, it got its mitigation strategies in place such as securing stock of life-saving medicines--insulin and anti-cancer drugs.

“We are finding all the routes across the globe to get our medicines to patients who need it. We have reached out to the Central and state governments in India, and to other governments across the world to offer our life-saving medicines in areas of oncology, diabetes, immunology and others," Hamachar said.

She added that the company is also looking at ways to get its partners to deliver life-saving medicines to patients in India who are struggling to get their supplies from their local source and are requesting these companies for help amid the lockdown.

There were logistical challenges initially in supplying insulin across the country when the lockdown started in March, but the company has been able to resolve the issue, and over the last two weeks, has prepared to ship additional stock, she said.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the widespread disruption it has caused, the biologics firm will go ahead with the launch of products it had earlier planned, starting with Semglee, the biosimilar to insulin glargine, around June, Hamachar said.

The company also plans to launch Fulphila, a biosimilar to pegfilgrastim, and insulin glargine and trastuzumab biosimilars in some European countries in the coming months, she said.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated