After covid blues, new mall projects are back on track

In the current year, Bengaluru will add at least 1.22 million sq. ft spread over two new malls. However, Mumbai, which witnessed a large number of malls being built over the last few years, is likely to add only 1.1 million sq. ft of new space spread across three malls. A severe second wave of covid-19 infections in the state, which impacted livelihoods, has also made real estate developers more cautious. Pankaj Renjhen, chief operating officer and joint managing director, Anarock Retail, said incoming supply is a combination of pending projects from 2020 along with those scheduled for completion this year.