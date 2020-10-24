Vedanta declares interim dividend of 9.5 per share aggregating to 3,500 cr

"The Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 have approved First Interim Dividend of ₹ 9.50 per equity share i.e. 950 % on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2020-21 amounting to ₹3,500 Crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Saturday, October 31, 2020. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," the company said in a stock exchange filing.