After Emirates mega hiring announcement, Etihad Airways recruit 1,000 cabin crew

In the latest sign of an improving outlook for travel, Etihad Airways on Monday said that it is planning to hire as many as 1,000 cabin crew. And further informed that employees who were laid off due to the pandemic can also apply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes a month after Emirates said that it plans to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub.

Earlier today, Etihad Airways said, "The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult. However, there is much to be positive about as travel restrictions ease and we ramp up operations to meet growing demand."

The carrier would host recruitment days in ten cities from Oct. 11 to Nov. 22 including in Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Beirut and Milan, it said, as reported by news agency Reuters.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai are part of the United Arab Emirates, which has inoculated more than 80% of its population. Infections rates have dropped and the country is now placed sixth on Bloomberg’s Resilience Rankings.