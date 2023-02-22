After filing IPO papers, Crayons Advertising aims to double its revenue by 2026

Kunal Lalani, the founder and managing director at Crayons Advertising told Mint in a statement, "Today, we are aiming for an orbital shift, given our integrated proposition, the strong economic tailwinds for the advertising sector, and sustained mandate flow in our digital and events verticals. We are raising funds to build further our digital capabilities, which will enable us to not only cater to the brands in Bharat, but also offer our new-age tech-led solutions to the world going forward."