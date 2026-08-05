After FSSAI's Old Monk action, could Minty Jamun and Mango Chilli Vodka face scrutiny?

Food safety regulator FSSAI banned the sale of some of the most popular whiskies and rum in India — including Old Monk and Royal Challenge Whisky — for using artificial flavouring instead of proper ageing and ingredients to achieve their taste and aroma.

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This sudden crackdown puts popular flavoured vodkas, such as Minty Jamun or Mirchi Mango, in focus. Will they be next? Under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulatory framework, the answer is no, because these niche vodkas are legally protected.

What does FSSAI Alcoholic Beverages Regulations say about vodka? Under FSSAI (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018, standard vodka is defined strictly as a distilled alcoholic beverage made from a neutral spirit. This base spirit must be obtained from the fermented mash of agricultural carbohydrates, such as rye, potatoes, cassava, or grains.

The regulations, however, explicitly carve out a separate category for "Premix/Flavoured Vodka".

The FSSAI has defined flavoured vodka as a beverage made out of standard vodka and permitted natural or artificial flavourings, with or without added colour and sugar.

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By definition, the law anticipates and fully allows the infusion of distinct, external flavours into a neutral vodka base.

FSSAI's Old Monk crackdown is not a blanket ban The regulatory halt on specific batches of Old Monk and other standard whiskies is not a blanket ban on flavoured alcohol.

FSSAI’s enforcement specifically targets a deceptive industry loophole: the practice of adding "rum flavour to rum" or "whisky flavour to whisky".

The regulator said it allows the use of natural flavouring substances in alcoholic drinks, but its tests found that some Diageo and Inbrew factories were adding flavours from the alcoholic beverage itself, such as rum flavour to rum.

"There is no internationally recognised manufacturing practice whereby rum flavour is added to rum or whisky flavour is added to whisky," the FSSAI said in a statement.

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Such flavours would allow companies to bypass maturation or the use of natural ingredients such as molasses, malt, or grapes, FSSAI added.

“FSSAI’s focus on consumer safety and its efforts to curb misleading age-related health claims are necessary and welcome,” Nita Kapoor, CEO of ISWAI, told LiveMint. “Strong oversight in this area is essential to maintain public trust, and there is broad agreement that exaggerated or unsubstantiated claims must be addressed firmly.”

She also noted that the use of artificial or simulated flavours is a long-established and widely accepted practice across FMCG categories, including the alcoholic sector. “Such ingredients are often deployed to ensure consistency, safety, and consumer acceptability, and are typically governed by defined regulatory standards.”

“Any policy approach should therefore avoid conflating standard industry practices with misleading claims or non-compliance,” Kapoor said.

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The FSSAI also clarified that adding natural and nature-identical flavouring to alcohol products is permissible — “Flavours like coffee, vanilla, or other similar items can be added to alcohol, but adding rum flavour to what is being sold as rum is like adding tea flavour to tea and coffee flavour to coffee.”

The violation, therefore, lies purely in using artificial flavours to fake the taste of a standard, traditionally aged product.

How are products like mango chilli vodka currently licensed? The safety of innovative craft spirits like minty jamun or mango chilli vodka from regulatory scrutiny hinges on this crucial legal distinction: the difference between using flavours to deceive consumers and using them transparently.

Standard vodka is legally defined as a neutral spirit without any distinct character, aroma, or taste. But when a brand creates a mango chilli vodka, it does not apply for a license under the standard "Vodka" category. Instead, it applies specifically under the FSSAI's separate "Premix/Flavoured Vodka" category.

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What do the FSSAI rules say about flavoured vodkas? When a brand produces flavoured vodka, it is not attempting to trick the consumer into thinking the spirit developed those profiles through traditional barrel ageing.

The manufacturer explicitly declares the added ingredients—whether natural fruit extracts or artificial food-grade flavours—to the regulator during the licensing process and prints those flavours clearly on the label.

As long as the additives are FSSAI-approved and the product is honestly marketed as a flavoured concoction, it remains fully compliant.

Also Read | United Spirits moves Bombay HC over FSSAI flavouring order

Can companies simply relabel products instead of withdrawing them? The core issue with the penalised rum and whisky manufacturers is misbranding and consumer deception, and not product toxicity. The FSSAI mandated that spirits relying on external flavourings to mimic traditional drinks cannot legally bear the standard "rum" or "whisky" tags.

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Therefore, these companies do not necessarily have to abandon their products; they can simply relabel them as "rum-flavoured spirit" or "whisky-flavoured spirit" so that consumers know exactly what they are buying.

These companies will also have to strip away any deceptive age statements. For instance, the FSSAI flagged Old Monk’s “7 years old blended” claim on a variant that predominantly contained unaged neutral alcohol.

“The core issue is balance: India needs a regulatory system that is both strict and enabling, one that eliminates misleading claims while ensuring credible, evidence-based innovation is not unintentionally hindered,” Kapoor said.

Some industry giants like United Spirits and Diageo India have challenged the FSSAI's interpretation in the Bombay High Court.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.