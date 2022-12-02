After FTX collapse, are cryptos likely to see tougher rules?3 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 04:39 PM IST
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX was the biggest in string of big crypto-related failures this year.
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX was the biggest in string of big crypto-related failures this year.
Regulators must step in to protect crypto investors after the collapse of FTX, financial industry executives and lawmakers said at the Reuters NEXT conference this week, the latest call for tougher oversight of a sector prone to meltdowns.