After Future Retail, now Future Enterprises admitted for insolvency1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 07:46 PM IST
The Mumbai bench of the NCLT has ordered the ‘ordered the commencement of corporate insolvency resolution process’. The firm will now be auctioned in order to recover unpaid dues.
Kishore Biyani's business empire continues to crumble, with yet another company filing for insolvency. After Future Retail, now Future Enterprise has also been admitted for insolvency resolution. The development comes mere weeks after the National Company Law Tribunal admitted an insolvency plea against the Biyani-backed Future Supply Chain Solutions.
