Home / Companies / News /  After Future Retail, now Future Enterprises admitted for insolvency

After Future Retail, now Future Enterprises admitted for insolvency

1 min read . 07:46 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Future Group’s flagship Future Retail is facing insolvency and the firms owe over 15k cr to creditors led by Bank of India. Mint

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT has ordered the ‘ordered the commencement of corporate insolvency resolution process’. The firm will now be auctioned in order to recover unpaid dues.

Kishore Biyani's business empire continues to crumble, with yet another company filing for insolvency. After Future Retail, now Future Enterprise has also been admitted for insolvency resolution. The development comes mere weeks after the National Company Law Tribunal admitted an insolvency plea against the Biyani-backed Future Supply Chain Solutions. 

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT has ordered the “ordered the commencement of corporate insolvency resolution process". The firm will now be auctioned in order to recover unpaid dues. The NCLT appointed a resolution professional to manage the affairs of the company till it is sold to a successful bidder.

The initiation of CIRP also means that the the powers of the board of directors have been suspended. Company management responsibilities now lie with the resolution professional. 

 

 

 

More to come…

 

