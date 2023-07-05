After Harley, Bajaj-Triumph trains guns on Royal Enfield

After Harley, Bajaj-Triumph trains guns on Royal Enfield2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 10:59 PM IST
With competitive price points, these motorcycles will directly challenge the revered British marquee brand Royal Enfield that has so far maintained an unassailable dominance with over 70% share in the 350cc-500cc segment in India.
NEW DELHI : Bajaj Auto and British luxury motorcycle brand Triumph on Wednesday launched their maiden offerings with two 400cc modern classics, strategically designed to woo the Indian youth. With competitive price points, these motorcycles will directly challenge the revered British marquee brand Royal Enfield that has so far maintained an unassailable dominance with over 70% share in the 350cc-500cc segment in India.
