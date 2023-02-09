After hiring announcement, JPMorgan fires hundreds of mortgage employees
Earlier in the day, JPM said it plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024.
JPMorgan Chase & Co has cut hundreds of mortgage employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after the company announced plans to hire some bankers.
