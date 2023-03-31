After hiving off CodeChef, Unacademy cuts 12% staff

In the internal mail, Munjal told employees that the management took every step in the right direction to make the core business profitable, yet it’s not enough. “We have to go further; we have to go deeper. Unfortunately, this has led me to take another difficult decision. We will be reducing the size of our team by 12% to ensure that we can meet the goals we are chasing in the current realities we face," the memo said. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.