Who Sunil Gupta

Brand director, Reebok India

Sunil Gupta has more than 10 years of experience in the FMCG sector. He started his career with GSK Consumer Healthcare India in 2006, holding various positions in sales and marketing. Later, he worked with Marico and Coca-Cola India. Before assuming his current Reebok job, Gupta was with Adidas. The 38-year-old has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Delhi University, and an MBA in marketing from Symbiosis, Pune. Here’s how the Gurugram-based Gupta spends his time outside his office.

Eat

My preference in food is not limited to any particular cuisine. I like experimenting with different ingredients and flavours. Sevilla, San Gimignano and Pa Pa Ya are my favourite places to eat out in Delhi.

Play

Sports brings out the best in me. I have grown up playing a lot of cricket and football, and I continue to play these games as often as I can. I also enjoy running few times a week to keep fit.

Lounge

I unwind with music and sports. Over the years, I have combined travel with these interests—whether it is to watch a Premier League football match in London or a concert in Berlin. I also enjoy watching sports movies. ‘Rocky’ and ‘Remember The Titans’ are my favourites. Weekends are all about being with the family.