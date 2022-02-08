South Korea's Hyundai Motor said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet from the account of the official Pakistan Hyundai on Kashmir.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," Hyundai said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Pakistani Hyundai dealer's tweet called for support of Pakistan-sponsored ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ and for the ‘remembrance of those struggling for freedom in Kashmir’.

Hyundai is facing calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India. The social media users said the company must apologise for Kashmir-related social media posts.

Hyundai Motor's full statement:

As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor's policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorized Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts.

Once the situation was brought to our attention, we made the distributor acutely aware of the inappropriateness of the action. We have since taken measures to ensure the distributor, which misused the Hyundai brand identity, has removed the social media posts and we have put in place processes to prevent a future recurrence. Our subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India, is not associated with the distributor in Pakistan, and we strongly reject the distributor's unauthorized non-business related social media activity.

Hyundai Motor Company has been investing in India for many decades and remains strongly committed to Indian customers. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity.

