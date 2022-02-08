Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  After Hyundai India, its parent company issues statement on Pakistani tweet

After Hyundai India, its parent company issues statement on Pakistani tweet

FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India Ltd. plant at Kancheepuram district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu
1 min read . 10:53 AM IST Livemint

Hyundai is facing calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

South Korea's Hyundai Motor said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet from the account of the official Pakistan Hyundai on Kashmir. 

South Korea's Hyundai Motor said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet from the account of the official Pakistan Hyundai on Kashmir. 

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," Hyundai said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," Hyundai said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Pakistani Hyundai dealer's tweet called for support of Pakistan-sponsored ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ and for the ‘remembrance of those struggling for freedom in Kashmir’.

Hyundai is facing calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India. The social media users said the company must apologise for Kashmir-related social media posts.

Hyundai Motor's full statement:

As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor's policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorized Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts.

Once the situation was brought to our attention, we made the distributor acutely aware of the inappropriateness of the action. We have since taken measures to ensure the distributor, which misused the Hyundai brand identity, has removed the social media posts and we have put in place processes to prevent a future recurrence. Our subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India, is not associated with the distributor in Pakistan, and we strongly reject the distributor's unauthorized non-business related social media activity.

Hyundai Motor Company has been investing in India for many decades and remains strongly committed to Indian customers. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!