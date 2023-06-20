After IndiGo, Air India buys 470 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing at Paris Air Show

After IndiGo, Air India buys 470 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing at Paris Air Show2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 08:11 PM IST
N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, said ‘This landmark step further positions Air India for long-term growth and success that, we have every hope, will come together to represent the best of modern aviation to the world.’
Tata Group owned Air India on Tuesday signed the purchase agreements to buy 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. The agreement was signed on the second day of ongoing Paris Air Show.
