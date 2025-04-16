After IndiGo, now Akasa Air shifts entire operations to Delhi Airport’s Terminal-1

Akasa Air has shifted its entire operations to Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, from April 15.

The domestic airline said on Wednesday its all flights to and from Delhi are operating from Terminal 1 (1D) until further notice.

The move is in line with a planned maintenance activity at the airport, it added.

Earlier, Akasa Air, along with IndiGo, were operating all their domestic operations from Terminal 2 (T2) of the IGI Airport.

The T1 became fully operational on Tuesday after the expansion and modernization of the terminal were completed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project of the Delhi airport.

The expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually. T2 had an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers, DIAL said last month.

Akasa Air further said it is working closely with Delhi airport authorities to ensure that passengers continue to enjoy the seamless boarding experience.

it is also actively communicating with customers regarding this change to keep them informed.

Akasa Air stake sale Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday approved proposals of tech tycoon Premji Invest, Manipal Group Chief Ranjan Pai's family office and 360 ONE Asset to acquire stakesin domestic carrier Akasa Air's parent company SNV Aviation.

SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd, which operates Akasa Air, is engaged in air passenger and cargo transport services.

"The proposed combination involves the acquisition of a certain shareholding in Akasa Air by PIOF, PI Executives, Claypond, and 360 Fund, acting through its investment manager, 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Ltd," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a statement.

Currently, the airline connects with 23 domestic and five international destinations. It operates domestic flights to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Sri Vijaya Puram, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Darbhanga.

