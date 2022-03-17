After IOC, HPCL buys 2 mn bbl Russian crude, MRPL seeks 1 mn bbl

After IOC, HPCL buys 2 mn bbl Russian crude, MRPL seeks 1 mn bbl1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
- Western sanctions on Russia have prompted many companies and countries to shun its oil, depressing Russian crude to record discount levels.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has bought two million barrels of Russian crude oil as Indian refiners stepped up efforts to secure Russian oil available at deep discounts.
After Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has bought two million barrels of Russian crude oil as Indian refiners stepped up efforts to secure Russian oil available at deep discounts.
Just like IOC, HPCL also bought Russian Urals crude through European trader Vitol, news agancies Reuters and PTI reported. The cargo was sold by European trader Vitol. The companies typically do not comment on commercial deals.
Just like IOC, HPCL also bought Russian Urals crude through European trader Vitol, news agancies Reuters and PTI reported. The cargo was sold by European trader Vitol. The companies typically do not comment on commercial deals.
Western sanctions on Russia have prompted many companies and countries to shun its oil, depressing Russian crude to record discount levels.
To capture the opportunity, Indian refiners are floating tenders to buy such discounted oil. The tenders are mostly won by traders, who would have stocked inventories of the cheap Russian oil.
IOC said in late February it would buy Russian oil on delivered basis to avoid any complication relating to fixing vessels and insurance.
IOC does not see any problem in paying for the cargo as oil as a commodity is not banned and it was not dealing with a sanctioned entity.
Vitol sold the cargoes at a discount of $20-$25 a barrel to dated Brent, one of the sources said. The companies typically do not comment on commercial deals.
Separately, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has floated a tender seeking one million barrels of similar crude oil.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!