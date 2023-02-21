After IPL, now Tata Group bags title rights for Women's Premier League
The Indian multinational conglomerate has reportedly inked a deal securing the rights for five years. The WPL is set to start in Mumbai on March 4, with matches being played at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.
With mere weeks left for the inaugural Women's Premier League, the Tata group has been announced as its title sponsor. The development comes less than a year after the company replaced Vivo as the title sponsor of the hugely popular Indian Premier League.
