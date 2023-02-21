Home / Companies / News /  After IPL, now Tata Group bags title rights for Women's Premier League
Back

After IPL, now Tata Group bags title rights for Women's Premier League

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2023, 09:03 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Tata group is pruning its portfolio and exiting the businesses that lack scale or are not profitable. Photo: BloombergPremium
Tata group is pruning its portfolio and exiting the businesses that lack scale or are not profitable. Photo: Bloomberg

The Indian multinational conglomerate has reportedly inked a deal securing the rights for five years. The WPL is set to start in Mumbai on March 4, with matches being played at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

With mere weeks left for the inaugural Women's Premier League, the Tata group has been announced as its title sponsor. The development comes less than a year after the company replaced Vivo as the title sponsor of the hugely popular Indian Premier League.

According to a PTI report quoting BCCI sources, the Indian multinational conglomerate has inked a deal securing the rights for five years. The WPL is set to start in Mumbai on March 4, with matches being played at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

More to come…

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x