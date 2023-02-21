Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  After IPL, now Tata Group bags title rights for Women's Premier League

After IPL, now Tata Group bags title rights for Women's Premier League

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Tata group is pruning its portfolio and exiting the businesses that lack scale or are not profitable. Photo: Bloomberg

The Indian multinational conglomerate has reportedly inked a deal securing the rights for five years. The WPL is set to start in Mumbai on March 4, with matches being played at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

With mere weeks left for the inaugural Women's Premier League, the Tata group has been announced as its title sponsor. The development comes less than a year after the company replaced Vivo as the title sponsor of the hugely popular Indian Premier League.

With mere weeks left for the inaugural Women's Premier League, the Tata group has been announced as its title sponsor. The development comes less than a year after the company replaced Vivo as the title sponsor of the hugely popular Indian Premier League.

According to a PTI report quoting BCCI sources, the Indian multinational conglomerate has inked a deal securing the rights for five years. The WPL is set to start in Mumbai on March 4, with matches being played at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

According to a PTI report quoting BCCI sources, the Indian multinational conglomerate has inked a deal securing the rights for five years. The WPL is set to start in Mumbai on March 4, with matches being played at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

More to come…

MINT PREMIUMSee All

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP