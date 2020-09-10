After Jio, Reliance Retail is on investors’ shopping list

KKR, Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are slated to invest around $1 billion each, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. The fresh round of investments in the retail business will give parent Reliance Industries more firepower to take on strong rivals such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart for supremacy in the Indian organized retail space, where Reliance Retail is aiming to corner a significant market share through an omnichannel approach, analysts said.