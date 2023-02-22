Meta plans fresh round of job cuts months after laying off over 11,000 workers
According to reports, the ongoing reorganisation and downsizing effort could affect thousands of workers.
After firing more than 11,000 employees towards the end of last year, Facebook Parent company Meta is now planning a fresh round of job cuts. According to reports, the ongoing reorganisation and downsizing effort could affect thousands of workers.
