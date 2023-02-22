Home / Companies / News /  Meta plans fresh round of job cuts months after laying off over 11,000 workers
Back

After firing more than 11,000 employees towards the end of last year, Facebook Parent company Meta is now planning a fresh round of job cuts. According to reports, the ongoing reorganisation and downsizing effort could affect thousands of workers. 

According to a Washington Port report citing people familiar with the matter, the company is also planning to push some leaders into lower-level roles without direct reports - essentially flattening the layers of management between top boss Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns.

The company hired 

Tens of thousands of tech 

Last year's layoffs were the first in Meta's 18-year history. Other tech companies have cut thousands of jobs, including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft Corp and Snap Inc.

Meta aggressively hired during the pandemic to meet a surge in social media usage by stuck-at-home consumers. But business suffered in 2022 as advertisers and consumers pull the plug on spending in the face of soaring costs and rapidly rising interest rates.

Meta, once worth more than $1 trillion, is now valued at $446 billion. Shares lost 1.2% on Wednesday.

Last year the company said it would also reduce office space, lower discretionary spending and extend a hiring freeze into 2023 to rein in expenses.

 

Last year's layoffs were the first in Meta's 18-year history. Other tech companies have cut thousands of jobs, including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft Corp and Snap Inc.

Meta aggressively hired during the pandemic to meet a surge in social media usage by stuck-at-home consumers. But business suffered in 2022 as advertisers and consumers pull the plug on spending in the face of soaring costs and rapidly rising interest rates.

Meta, once worth more than $1 trillion, is now valued at $446 billion. Shares lost 1.2% on Wednesday.

Last year the company said it would also reduce office space, lower discretionary spending and extend a hiring freeze into 2023 to rein in expenses.

More to come…

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x