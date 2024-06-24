Indian units of more MNCs under beneficial ownership glare
Summary
- Regulatory action against alleged non-disclosure of beneficial owners is part of a larger effort to enhance the quality of enquiries by RoCs, who have been actively removing defunct companies from the official registry and in detecting shell companies
New Delhi: After LinkedIn and Samsung, Indian authorities may expand their ownership checks to the local arms of more multinational corporations (MNCs). According to two people aware of the matter, about six unlisted Indian units of MNCs are under the radar of Registrars of Companies (RoCs), who are scanning company disclosures and publicly available shareholding information of group companies.