“It is a fact that bigger companies create complex structures. Not all of them are for wrongful purpose and in many cases, it may be for efficiency in taxation or in organizing business. Be that as it may, who is controlling the business should not be hidden. It is the duty of the company to identify and report its beneficial owners," said the person quoted above. “Companies have to come clean on who is owning them. It is like an internal know your customer (KYC) for them," the person said.