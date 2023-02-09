After Google and Microsoft, China's e-commerce giant Alibaba has also joined the global AI-powered chatbot race as the company is working on a rival to ChatGPT, which has sparked a gold rush in artificial intelligence technology.

Speaking to AFP, a company spokeswoman said, “Alibaba is now working on a ChatGPT-style conversation bot of its own that is being tested by employees."

The official declined to offer further details on when the service would be launched or whether it would be part of Taobao, China's biggest online shopping platform.

The announcement comes days after Chinese search giant Baidu said it would complete testing of its AI chatbot in March.

The chatbot service, created by San Francisco company OpenAI, has caused a sensation for its ability to write essays, poems, and programming code on demand within seconds, sparking widespread fears of student cheating or professions becoming obsolete.

With no barriers to creating AI-synthesised text, audio and video, the potential for identity theft, financial fraud and tarnish reputations has sparked global alarm.

Microsoft has announced a multimillion-dollar partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and plans to integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence with its Bing search engine.

Google has also introduced a new experimental AI chatbot named ‘Bard’, a conversational service apparently aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft.

Explaining about Bard, Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a blogpost wrote, “Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models."

"It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses," he added, hinting that the app would give up-to-the date responses, something ChatGPT is unable to do.

Google's chatbot is supposed to be able to explain complex subjects such as outer space discoveries in terms simple enough for a child to understand.

(With AFP inputs)