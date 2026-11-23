Employees at Foundation Future Industries, a San Francisco-based robotics startup developing humanoid robots for heavy industrial and defense applications, have been told that their health benefits through administrator Rippling have been terminated amid a growing cash crunch and concerns about the company's future.

Advertisement

According to CNBC, the startup, founded by CEO Sankaet Pathak, Mike LeBlanc, and Arjun Sethi, with Eric Trump involved as an investor and chief strategy advisor, told employees that they would be offered coverage through COBRA, a federal law that lets them temporarily keep health insurance after losing benefits by paying the full premium out of pocket.

“Because our last pay run through Rippling was in October, they have ended our benefits with them retroactive to October,” a Foundation human resources manager said in the memo, according to CNBC. “COBRA will be offered to all employees to cover November.”

Missed salaries in August, October The development comes nearly a week after it was reported that the startup, founded in 2024 and developed humanoid robots for logistics, manufacturing, mining, construction and military use, failed to pay October salaries to its employees. This is not the first time; the company, which has several high-profile clients, including a $24 million Pentagon contract, has failed to pay its employees on time. In August, too, the company failed to pay employees on time.

Advertisement

Many have blamed CEO Pathak for the crisis and pointed fingers at his 2025 purchase of a $4.6 million home in Sausalito, California, with money allegedly borrowed from the company.

Who is Sankaet Pathak? Foundation is the second startup founded by Rajasthan-born Pathak, who has a master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Memphis. His first venture, Synapse Financial Services, a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, was launched in 2014. In 2023, amid reports about his conduct and discrepancies in the company's ledgers of customer funds, the board of Synapse considered replacing Pathak. The company filed for bankruptcy in April 2024. Pathak co-founded Foundation in the same month.

Trump Family links According to Reuters, Foundation, which makes gun-carrying “Terminator”-style robot soldiers, has emerged as one of the Trump family’s highest-profile bets on defense technology. In April, Eric Trump appeared on Fox News with Pathak and said he got involved in the company to help the US beat China in humanoids. “That’s exactly what Sankaet is doing, and he’s doing a phenomenal job,” Eric Trump said.

Advertisement

Foundation bets on South Korean investment Reuters also reported that South Korean conglomerate Base Group was preparing to invest $150 million in Foundation. Pathak, in emails to employees, had expressed confidence that the company would pay salaries once the Base funding came in.

“My read, given where Base is, this is a timing issue, not an existential one for the company,” Pathak wrote in an 8 November email seen by Reuters, referring to the payroll issues.

Also Read | How Eric Trump became one of crypto’s greatest evangelists

Pathak also told employees in another email that the loan for his house was agreed in August 2025 and “had no relationship to the current cash situation”.

(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.