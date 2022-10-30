After Musk takeover, what’s next for Twitter

On the eve of his Twitter takeover, billionaire Elon Musk wrote a message to advertisers promising them that the social media platform won’t become a “free-for-all hellscape". The message from the Tesla CEO further added: “In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform should be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature." One of the key elements of Musk’s takeover has been to make Twitter a “common digital town square".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}