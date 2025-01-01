Popular comedian Kunal Kamra, on the occasion of New Year 2025, questioned quick commerce giant Blinkit's CEO about providing some average wage data paid to delivery partners, according to the post on platform X. Kamra's move on the chief comes after the Bhavish Aggarwal Row.

Comedian Kunal Kamra flagged the dark side of the Indian quick commerce industry, alleging that platform owners exploit gig workers. Kamra questioned Blinkit's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albinder Dhindsa about providing data on wages paid to delivery partners in 2024, according to a social media post on the platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Can you also enlighten us with data on the average wages you paid your ‘Delivery Partners’ in 2024," said Kunal Kamra in his post on platform X on Tuesday, December 31.

This question came up after Albinder Dhindsa posted some data and numbers about the sales that Blinkit was making on New Year's Eve. The company chief posted on his platform X account that “1,22,356 packs of condoms, 45,531 bottles of mineral water, 22,322 Partysmart, 2,434 Eno ..are en route right now! Prep for after party?" he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the occasion of New Year 2025, Kamra decided that his first post on platform X would highlight the alleged exploitation of gig workers in the Indian quick commerce industry.

“While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce I’d like my first tweet of 2025 to be about the dark side," said the comedian.

In his post, Kamra also alleged that the quick commerce platform owners exploit the workers and are not creating jobs for them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They are landlords without owning any land," said the comedian.

Kamra put forward some sharp comments alleging that the founders or promoters of these companies do not have any creativity or innovation and they exploit these works while giving them money which can't meet their aspirations.

“They don’t have a bone of creativity or innovation all they do is exploit people by offering them freedom that they can’t afford while giving them wages that can’t meet their aspirations," said Kamra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They are thugs that are using data as oil without paying for the oil fields. Someday there will be regulation that humbles them…," said the comedian.

This move from Kamra comes after a whole row with Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, which went viral on social media and even influenced the company's stock.