Search giant and maker of Android, Google today announced that it is simplifying its Play Store policies around gamified loyalty programs. These refer to the mini games, quizzes and other gamification techniques various apps in India have been using to increase their user base. “These experiences are often launched during important festivals and sporting events, and getting it right within the specific time window is critically important," wrote Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, in a blog post.

The change comes months after the company faced widespread criticism for banning platforms like PayTM for using gamification techniques during the Indian Premier League (IPL). The company also forced food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy to pause their gamification promotions in September last year, saying they were in violation of the Play Store’s guidelines. Google had promised to hold meetings with startups at the time, to address their concerns.

“This is one of the things we discussed when we spoke to several startup CEOs in India and around the world in the past few months. And, as part of the very first policy update of 2021 we are clarifying and simplifying the policies around loyalty programs and features," Frey wrote in the blog. The company says the it has updated its policy guidance on gamified loyalty programs that are based on qualified monetary transaction in the app and offer prizes of cash or other real-world value.

According to Frey, the new policy will provide “more clarity on policy requirements" for such loyalty programs and the disclosures and features they can have. “For example, the policy provides updated guidance on the use of features such as a spin-the-wheel experience, a guessing game, or a 1:1 points redemption to drive loyalty," the post states. The policy will go live on the company’s Play Store policy centre tonight.

Google also reiterated that it still won’t allow Real Money Gambling apps on the Play Store in India. However, the company said it remains “committed to engaging" with industry and government bodies as they deliberate on measures to support the industry. The company also announced a new web resource called “How Google Play Works" which will provide information and best practices for developers.

