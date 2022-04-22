After passenger complaint over dirty seats, SpiceJet flight grounded

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A passenger travelling on the plane from Bengaluru to Guwahati posted pictures of dirty seats malfunctioning cabin panels and also tagged the DGCA and other concerned bodies on the post.
A SpiceJet plane was ordered to be grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a passenger's complaint of dirty seats and malfunctioning cabin panels on Tuesday. Later the issues were resolved by the airline and hence, it has been ordered to resume operations.
Following this, DGCA ordered immediate action. After the aeroplane Boeing 737 returned back to Bengaluru, a surprise check was conducted by DGCA officials. It directed the carrier to resume operations only after carrying out require repairs and clearance from DGCA, said a senior DGCA official.
The repair work was fixed and it has been cleared to resume operations, he added.
SpiceJet spokesperson has confirmed the incident, he said, "Aircraft interior cabin work was carried out on a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed in Bengaluru at around 3.40 pm on April 19 on the direction of the DGCA. The aircraft resumed flying from the morning of April 20 after DGCA approval."