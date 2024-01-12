After Prime, Amazon's Twitch and Audible face layoffs due to financial issues
Amazon's gamer streaming unit Twitch on Wednesday announced that it was laying off one-third of its staff, that is, 500 employees, from the company due to financial struggle. Besides this, the company's Audible section is also planning to cut 5% of its workforce in another round of job cuts in tech.