After pumping $1.87 bn in Adani, GQG Partners' share fall 3% in Australia

After investing $1.87 billion in four companies under Adani Group, GQG Partners' share fell by 3% in Australian trade. The company has invested in Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, and Adani Green Energy Ltd
After marking the first big investment of $1.87 billion in the Adani group since the release of US based short seller Hindenburg report, GQG Partners Inc saw a 3% fall in its Australian-listed shares on Friday.
The company had invested a total of $1,87 billion in four companies under the Indian conglomerate Adani Group. Under the investment, the Florida-based firm bought 3.4% stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd for about $662 million, 4.1% of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd for $640 million, 2.5% of Adani Transmission Ltd for $230 million, and 3.5% of Adani Green Energy Ltd for $340 million, showed an Adani regulatory filing.
By early afternoon, GOG shares fell by 3% and the S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was up 0.4%. Notably, GQG's investment has come at a time when Adani Group a large chunk of its wealth due to the plummeting value of its stocks in the market after the Hindenburg report. The company is the first major investment received by the Adani Group since the Hindenburg report alleged the company of ‘stock manipulation and accounts fraud’.
Due to the allegations, which the Adani group termed baseless, seven listed Adani companies have lost some $135 billion in market value since Jan. 24. The Gautam Adani-led group called the report as an attempt to malign India's image at a global front.
"Based on past comments of Rajiv Jain, he is the type of investor that goes for wherever there is unrealised value," said Morningstar analyst Shaun Ler who covers GQG Partners. GQG's stock is up 3.58% so far this year which is in line with the ASX200, reported Reuters.
Shaun Ler also added that Rajiv Jain doesn't run environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds. His investors are also well aware of that. Notably, ADani group's owns a large share of coal mines. The decision to invest in the Adani firm could prove to be a double-edged sword. The Morningstar analyst said there will be people who might avoid buying GQG shares due to Rajiv's decisions, and there will be also those who might want to invest their money due to the company's good performance.
