After red flags, Akshaya Patra decides to get new auditor. Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 12:58 AM IST
- Mid-day meal provider appoints a new auditor after KPMG’s Indian affiliate BSR gives a qualified opinion for FY20
BENGALURU : The Akshaya Patra Foundation ended its more than a decade-old engagement with its statutory auditor, BSR & Co., after the India affiliate of KPMG red-flagged some of the transactions made with related parties and gave a qualified opinion of the Trust’s financial results for 2019-20.