After red flags, Akshaya Patra decides to get new auditor

“The cross-charges made to the related parties for the periods covered under the special audit is ₹1,502 lakh ( ₹15.02 crore) based on management’s best estimate, which has been computed basis the methodology adopted by the Trust in earlier years, and no evaluation of arm’s length principles was performed as it was not considered applicable by the Trust. The special audit report has quantified the amount to be cross-charged to related party transactions (RPTs) of ₹2,340 lakh ( ₹23.4 crore), excluding ₹2,860 lakh ( ₹28.6 crore) based on the suggested methodology by the special auditor," said BSR when it audited the financials for 2019-20.

