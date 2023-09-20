After Reliance and Tata Group, NVIDIA to collaborate with Infosys to help firms with generative AI1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 05:32 PM IST
NVIDIA is planning to help enterprises drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions with this latest collaboration.
A week after announcing a collaboration with billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited and Tata Group, US-based chipmaker NVIDIA is all set to collaborate with IT major Infosys, reported Moneycontrol on 20 September.
