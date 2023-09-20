A week after announcing a collaboration with billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited and Tata Group, US-based chipmaker NVIDIA is all set to collaborate with IT major Infosys, reported Moneycontrol on 20 September.

NVIDIA is planning to help enterprises drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions with this latest collaboration, the report added.

According to the partnership, NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes, and GPU systems will be brought to Infosys’s AI-first offering Topaz.

On the other side, Infosys said it will create offerings customers can adopt, to easily integrate generative AI into their businesses.

Also, the Bengaluru-based IT major said it is planning to set up an NVIDIA centre of excellence, where 50,000 employees will be trained and certified on NVIDIA’s AI technologies.

As per details, Infosys uses a full-stack NVIDIA generative AI platform, which includes hardware and enterprise-grade software across its business operations. It also helps customers create generative AI applications.

The report added that both firms would extend digitalization applications, with a focus on developing solutions for enterprise use cases across 3D workflows, design collaboration, digital twin, world simulation, and others.

Among others, the firms are also co-developing AI-powered solutions in areas like 5G, cybersecurity, and energy transition, added the report.

"The NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem is ramping quickly to provide the platform for generative AI. Together, NVIDIA and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to build custom applications and solutions," Moneycontrol quoted NVIDIA’s CEO Jensen Huang as saying.

Infosys' Chairman Nandan Nilekani said his firm is transforming into an AI-first company to better provide AI-based services.

“Our clients are also looking at complex AI use cases that can drive significant business value across their entire value chain…Infosys Topaz offerings and solutions are complementary to NVIDIA’s core stack. By combining our strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on NVIDIA AI technology, we are creating end-to-end industry-leading AI solutions that will help enterprises on their journey to become AI-first," Nilekani added.

Earlier on 8 September, US-based chipmaker NVIDIA collaborated with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited and Tata Group to announce an AI partnership.