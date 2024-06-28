After Jio, Airtel raises mobile tariffs from July 3. Details here

After Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel raises mobile tariffs from July 3. On the price increase, Airtel said it was “modest” to not “burden customers' budget”

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated09:35 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

After Reliance Jio raised tariffs on June 27, Bharti Airtel too has raised mobile tariffs effective from July 3.

In an exchange filing, Airtel said it maintains that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for telcos in India.

“We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital. In this light, we welcome the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs. Airtel will also revise its mobile tariffs as indicated below, from July 3rd, 2024,” it stated.

On the price increase, Airtel said it was “modest” to not “burden customers' budget”

“We have ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers,” it added.

Check Updated Tariff Plans Below

Airtel updated tariff plans from July 3

Updated Post-Paid tariff Plans Below

Airtel post-paid tariff plans from July 3

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

