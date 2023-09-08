After Reliance, Tata Group set to announce AI partnership with NVIDIA: Report1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Reliance announced to partner with US-based chipmaker NVIDIA to advance artificial intelligence in India
Hours after billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited on 8 September announced to partner with US-based chipmaker NVIDIA, reports arrived that Tata Group is set to announce an AI partnership with the same US chipmaker.
