Hours after billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited on 8 September announced to partner with US-based chipmaker NVIDIA, reports arrived that Tata Group is set to announce an AI partnership with the same US chipmaker.

An announcement is expected later in the day, reported Reuters citing a source.

Earlier in the day, Reliance announced to partner with US-based chipmaker NVIDIA to advance artificial intelligence in India, it said in a press release.

ALSO READ: Reliance, NVIDIA partner to advance artificial intelligence in India

The partnership is being done to boost India's artificial intelligence and semiconductor chip ambitions. Apart from this, the partnership will help develop an indigenous foundation large language model trained on the nation's diverse languages and tailored for generative Al applications.

According to the partnership, NVIDIA will provide Jio with end-to-end AI supercomputer technologies including CPU, GPU, networking, and AI operating systems and frameworks for building the most advanced AI models. Jio will manage and maintain the AI cloud infrastructure and oversee customer engagement and access.

As per details, the AI infra will be hosted by data centers that will expand to 2,000 MW.

“We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art Al supercomputers in India," NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang said.

"India has scale, data, and talent. With the most advanced Al computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative Al applications made in India, for the people of India," he added.

The latest development in the business sector strengthens Reliance's strategy of serving as a large, comprehensive digital, cloud, and networking platform for both consumers and business customers, added the report.

Commenting on the partnership, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director said, "As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing, and technology super centers like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation's digital march."

He added, “I am delighted with the partnership with NVIDIA and looking forward to a purposeful journey together."

With agency inputs.