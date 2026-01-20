After ₹22.2 crore fine, IndiGo assures DGCA of no flight cancellations from February 10

IndiGo has informed Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that flight operations will remain stable from 10 February, 2026, as the airline has enough pilots and crew to manage schedules, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The country's largest airline by market capitalization faced major flight disruptions in December after poor pilot roster planning left it short-staffed. The issue left hundreds of passengers stranded in several airports across India.

“During the meeting with DGCA on January 19, 2026, IndiGo assured operational stability and no flight cancellations after February 10, 2026, based on the current approved network, above crew strength, and the removal of the two FDTL exemptions approved on December 6, 2025,” the aviation regulator said in a statement.

Earlier this month, IndiGo was fined $2.45 million, received official warnings for senior executives, and was ordered to remove the head of its operations control from his duties after the disruptions.