After Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy's demise, undistributed fund of over ₹25,000 crore in focus with Sebi
Undistributed funds of over ₹25,000 crore with Sebi have come into focus after the demise of Sahara Group's chief Subrata Roy, who faced legal battles in connection with his group firms accused of Ponzi schemes.
The undistributed funds totaling over ₹25,000 crore lying with the capital markets regulator Sebi's account have come back into focus after the demise of Sahara Group's chief Subrata Roy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message