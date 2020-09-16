After saying NO, Toyota Motor says YES to expansion in India

“Toyota Kirloskar Motor would like to state that we continue to be committed to the Indian market and our operations in the country is an integral part of our global strategy. We need to protect the jobs we have created and we will do everything possible to achieve this. Over our two decades of operations in India, we have worked tirelessly to build a strong, competitive local supplier ecosystem and develop strong, capable human resources. Our first step is to ensure full capacity utilization of what we have created, and this will take time," Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in the statement.